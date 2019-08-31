The star of “Beverly hills” told about the crisis
47-year-old star of “Beverly hills” told that their life is not going smoothly and in order not to make drastic actions, they need a lot of work on yourself and relationships. According to Jennie Garth, marriage after 8 months of the novel – was a hasty decision.
We are too hurried. Each of us had our own things that we needed to work on. I think that this rush was a mistake. When it stopped being so cute and fun now as it was when it all began, Dave didn’t know how to handle it,– said the actress.
However, after 10 months of separation they still made it up and now boldly talk about the crisis in relations.
We had to abandon. We needed that time to grow… We both separately learned what we ought to do, and then shared these with each other, and this again brought us together,
– confirmed to Jennie Garth.