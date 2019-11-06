The star of “big Bang Theory” kaley cuoco tipped for a divorce
33-year-old actress kaley cuoco, known for her TV series “big Bang Theory”, predicting the inevitable divorce. Now she is married to Carl cook. According to several foreign media reports, recently the couple have problems with understanding.
Relationship kaley cuoco and Carl cook are not as they would like. Information about problems in the pair appeared last year. One of the friends of the family said that the husband of the actress for the first time, deeply disappointed in the marriage almost immediately after its conclusion. The fact is that the star of “the big Bang Theory” underwent surgery on the shoulder. After surgery she had a long recovery period. At this time cuoco is allegedly plagued by the whims of the beloved.
Later, fans noticed that the pair is rarely seen together at public events. Now the actress has decided to focus on his career. Over the years of filming the popular TV series “the big Bang Theory” the whole team working on this project for her was literally family.
Cuoco recently said that not living with her husband. According to her, the couple plan to build a “dream home”. However, while the case in this direction is not started.