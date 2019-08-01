The star of “Captain marvel” captured in the arms of a stranger
After breaking up with fiance, 29-year-old brie Larson is completely focused on career and reached considerable heights. However, now the actress can be congratulated not only with impressive charges of “Captain marvel”, but with a new romantic relationship.
This Tuesday brie Larson found in the society of unfamiliar men, which, judging by the behavior of the pair is her new boyfriend. According to the Daily Mail, the paparazzi caught the actress in Calabasas, near Erewhon store, where bree and her Beau purchased products. Obviously, the couple are gaining momentum because Larson with her lover, not paying attention to witnesses and photographers, quietly hugging and kissing on the mind at all. Photographers captured the couple in the store, at the Park and a romantic walk. To find out the identity of the companion bree media have not yet succeeded.
We will remind, in January of this year, the Oscar-winning actress broke off the engagement with Alex Greenwald. With a musician, Larson was in a relationship since 2013 and is very carefully concealed private life from journalists, while in 2016 Alex did star offer. Since then, the lovers started making out on the red carpet and attend social events. Their last public release took place at the premiere kinokomiksa “the Avengers: Infinity War” in April 2018.