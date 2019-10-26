The star of “Charmed” rose McGowan sued Harvey Weinstein
Actress rose McGowan has filed a lawsuit Los Angeles a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein. The star of “Bewitched” and accused the producer that tried to prevent the disclosure of information about abuse on his part.
According to McGowan, Weinstein tried to discredit it, thereby preventing the disclosure of information by the actress that she became the victim of his indecent behaviour. In addition to the producer, the appeal of stars “Enchanted” to the court contained the names of his lawyers. She said that the accused was hired to gather dirt on her detective company.