The star of “Charmed” told about abortion
The star of “Charmed” Alyssa Milano, who recently called on women around the world to make a “sex-strike”, told that she had two abortions with the gap just a few months, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
46-year-old actress on their podcast, Sorry not Sorry told me that she had to endure a tough experience. In 1993, she twice became pregnant, despite the fact that took contraceptives, and both times had aborted the pregnancy. According to Milano, the decision about the abortion was difficult, because she was Catholic and faith forbade such actions.
“I have had a career, a future, unrealized potential… I was not ready to be a mother. I decided to have an abortion. It was my choice, and he was correct. It was difficult, I didn’t want to survive like that, but had to go through that,” — said Milano.
A few months Milano learned that once again is expecting a child, and again she terminate the pregnancy. The actress said that she doesn’t regret it because her life just would not be the same as now.
“I would not have children, and they have a mother that is so much waited and wanted. I didn’t build a career. I would not have had the freedom to be themselves, and this is the essence of the struggle is freedom,” added the actress.