The star of “Clone” changed his image, following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Actress Giovanna Antonelli, famous for the TV series “Clone”, changed the way that manifested itself in a new hairstyle and an updated hair color. Similar changes at the beginning of this autumn has gone and Kate Middleton.
Not so long ago in your profile in Instagram Giovanna Antonelli shared a photo where she poses in a new way. The actress did a different hairstyle, and opted for a lighter hair color. Curls the stars “Clone” is a bit shortened, in addition, they stated. She dyed her hair in the copper color, and some hair made a honey hue. Fans of the 43-year-old actress welcomed her reincarnation.
Meanwhile, a similar way in the early fall have time to try on and Kate Middleton. Against this background, some followers Antonelli compare idol with the Duchess of Cambridge, although the latter recently again updated hairstyle.