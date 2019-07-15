The star of “Clone” Giovanna Antonelli published a “pregnant” photo
Brazilian actress Giovanna Antonelli published a photo taken during her second pregnancy 9 years ago. The picture shows the star of “Clone” poses together with his eldest son Pietro Antonelli Benisu.
Giovanna Antonelli is one of those few celebrities who are happy to demonstrate their personal lives to the public. In Instagram account of the actress regularly appear in the new publication. Recently the star actress showed the 9-year-old. A photo of Giovanna Antonelli is in the “interesting” position. She poses with a 5-year old son, who tenderly touches the belly of his mother, in anticipation of two daughters, Sophia and Antonia. Accompanied by a photo the actress admitted that she misses those days. Many members appreciated the new publishing star. According to Internet users, the famous actress with her son in this photo look very happy.
Giovanna Antonelli for the first time, she married businessman Ricardo Medina. With her actress friends from school. The couple broke up after 4 years of marriage. After starring in the TV series “Clone” in the life of the actress has come a new love. She started Dating and soon married a colleague on the set of actor Murilo of Benicia. The couple parted soon after the birth of her son. The third chosen one artist became an American businessman. The couple planned to move to live in USA, but the second husband forbade his son to go abroad. Started the trial. In the end, after 4 months Giovanna Antonelli and husband-the businessman broke up.