The star of “Desperate Housewives” will be behind bars for 14 days
Hollywood actress, star of TV series “Desperate Housewives” felicity Huffman, who recently was sentenced on charges of bribery, was now taken to jail, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
As reports Fox News, 56-year-old celebrity will be behind bars for 14 days.
It is noted that the actress admitted that he had paid 15 thousand dollars to the employee, who was in the selection Committee of College and had to adjust the answers of her daughter.
Also, according to the court, but two weeks of deprivation of liberty, the star of “Desperate Housewives” is waiting for year of probation and 250 hours of compulsory work. In addition, felicity fined in the amount of 30 thousand dollars.