The star of “Diesel Show” boasted seductive forms in black bodysuit
Popular actress comic project “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko again surprised fans – such still nobody saw.
Victoria Bulitko became known to the General public thanks to the popular humorous transmission “Diesel Show”. But recently, the actress became a participant of the TV project “Dances with stars z 2019”. A celebrity moved in the process, she rehearses a lot and even dropped a few pounds.
On the dance floor Victoria has already shown several storage images that will appear before the audience a naughty girl, that will appear in the image gentle romantic girls. And recently Victoria generally surprised fans and showed himself completely on the other side.
On her page in social networks appeared a few photos. The actress posing at the mirror in a slinky black bodysuit and beige tights in a grid. Pictures were taken in such a way that it is possible in all details to consider her thin waist, rounded, feminine hips and a delicious ass. Victoria Flirty looks at his reflection and smiling sweetly in the picture.