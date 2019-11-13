The star of “Diesel Show” showed the grown son (photo)
Actress “Diesel Show” Yana Glushchenko, told earlier how to get back in shape after giving birth, and revealed the beauty secrets, showed the grown son of Tamerlane. The boy in October turned two years old. The Joker, along with her husband, producer Oleg Saramaka gave a joint interview for the magazine VIVA!, which frankly told about family life and career, shared the secrets of parenting a son.
“I am a happy woman because I was very lucky with the child. It’s so unpretentious from birth to this day, even I’m afraid to have a second! I think it’s better the kid just can not be (laughs). The Tamerlane is a character, he has to negotiate. But he’s very understanding and not fussy. Never cries! Even if strongly hit, healing mother’s kiss heals all” — shared Glushchenko with VIVA!
She told me that 2-year-old Tamik what they call toddler, walks in the garden, studying English and Italian, has been in the pool. Each member of the family has their own busy schedule.
“I want my child and I understood everything: if the mother is an artist, this does not mean that the mother is cuckoo! I don’t walk, and make money. I make sure my child had a good life. Yes, I often have to leave, but I always tried to spend time with the family. Remember, how did the concert in Yuzhnoukrainsk, sat in the car at 11 PM and went to Kiev. This morning congratulated the child half of the year, stayed at home for 40 minutes and went to Kherson for a tour. That’s the life of my mother-artist”, — said Jan.
Despite the fact that often have to part with her son and husband, Ian says that he feels happy. First and foremost, thanks to my family.
“I have everything I wanted in life: child and beloved husband. My family has always been in the first place, I have nothing else”, — said the actress.
