The star of “Eternal” Richard Madden “flew” on the set of Calvin Klein ad campaign
The actor showed the wonders of acrobatics, taking part in a new promotional photo shoot of the brand.
In early September, GQ magazine has chosen Richard Madden’s most stylish man of the year 2019. After that modelling career of the actor went to the mountain: the Scot became the new face of the popular brand Calvin Klein, surpassing in this post, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Millie Bobby brown. Madden has participated in the promotion of men’s fragrances of the company and starred in a three-day photo shoot on lake Virginia water.
Photo shoot inspired by a scene from the BBC series “Pride and prejudice” in which the hero is Colin Firth emerges from the lake in a wet shirt, but Marvel fans may notice other similarities. In the frame of the actor flies over the water like a superhero to Ikaris that he will play in the film “Eternal”. Looks like Madden is already accustomed to the new role and kept the flight very confidently. Fans of the actor noticed that in his 33 years, he looks “not less hot, than during the “Game of thrones””.
Premiere of “Eternal” will be held on 4 November 2020. According to unconfirmed reports, the character will play the first Madden in the franchise MCU superhero gay. The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Rudloff, MA Dong-Seok and Kumail of Nanjiani.