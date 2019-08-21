The star of “fast and Furious” Dwayne Johnson talked about his most romantic thing for his wife
Dwayne Johnson on the screen only turns into a formidable action hero, and actually the actor is very romantic and sentimental guy. Yesterday Dwayne shared with fans the happy news that after 12 years of relationship, he married his girlfriend Lauren Hashian, and today spoke about the most romantic moment in his life.
One morning at Breakfast, we heard the song Percy Sledge When a man loves a woman, and Lauren said, “Oh, this is my favorite song.” The same evening I called her into the bedroom, turned on the music on the phone and we began to dance to it. Perhaps it was my the most romantic thing
― he admitted in an interview with People.
Recall that Lauren and Dwayne met on the set of the film “the game Plan” in 2006, and a year later started Dating. In December 2015, the couple had a daughter Jasmine, and even after 2.5 years was born the baby Tiana. By the way, the wedding could take place last spring, but due to her second pregnancy Lauren celebration was postponed.
For the stars of “fast & Furious” was the second marriage, in 1997 he married Dany Garcia, who bore him the eldest daughter of Simon Alexander. Despite the fact that the Union broke up, the ex-wife maintained friendly relations.