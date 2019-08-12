The star of “Friends” almost never leaves the apartment hotel
Actor Matthew Perry, who became famous after the role of Chandler Bing in the TV series Friends began to prefer the lifestyle of a recluse. According to New Idea, he almost never leaves located in the hotel penthouse, which is worth seven thousand dollars a day, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
It is known that earlier the actor had abused alcohol, which was undergoing treatment for alcohol dependence. However, those close to the actor people claim that Perry once again drawn to alcohol.
“Hardly anyone knows him [at the hotel], because he is so untidy in comparison to how he is remembered by people”, — said the interlocutor of the edition.
According to him, the movie star is leaving the hotel room only to buy cigarettes or visit a hospital.