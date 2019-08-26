The star of “Game of thrones” admired the natural beauty
Started a big art festival Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, which takes place in the British Edinburgh until Monday, August 26. Many famous artists have witnessed an incredible show, and one of them was the star of the cult series Game of thrones Emilia Clarke.
On the official page in Instagram the actress shared her impressions of it and posted a photo without makeup, which was done on the way home.
“Oh my God mo-Oh-Oh! Okay, maybe I’m stuck in the rain with thunderstorm, I probably slept less than ever in my life, I could laugh and cry and all this meanwhile, was watching the talent, so… Get on the train and go to the festival!” – wrote 32-year-old Clark and noted each one of those people who gave her a memorable holiday and experience.
“That’s adorable without makeup. Like quite a simple girl,” “God how to be born so perfect man? I think Emilia fell to the elixir of youth and now will always look like a girl since high school, And mentally in every picture I draw dragons. Those eyes – two bottomless ocean,” commented enthusiastic fans.