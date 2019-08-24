The star of “Game of thrones” came out in a dress for two and a half thousand dollars
Not long ago we saw a beautiful exits of the actors from the popular series.
Actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who in “Game of thrones” played Missangel, appeared at a party in London.
The event was dedicated to the European premiere of the first season of “the Dark crystal: the Era of resistance.” The show will be a prequel to the cult film, 1982’s “Dark crystal” from the creators of “the Muppets and “sesame Street” Jim Henson and Frank oz.
In the series, Natalie plays a major role.
At the event, the actress came in a beautiful dress by Miu Miu 2 $ 414 with floral print, ruffles and a high slit.
Outfit Natalie added a clutch and pointed-toe satin pumps adorned with rhinestone.