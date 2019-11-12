The star of “Game of thrones” Emilia Clarke told me, before whom she knelt
Emilia Clarke, known for playing daenerys Targaryen in the TV series “Game of thrones” in life were not such a militant and independent as her character. The actress doesn’t even mind kneel before a man, but, of course, only in the most exceptional cases.
Recently Emilia Clarke agreed to an unusual interview — Vanity Fair magazine has suggested it to pass check on the lie detector. Connecting to the polygraph, she asked many awkward questions, for example, if she forced Prince William to bow the knee before her, as did the subjects of the mother of Dragons in “Game of thrones”.
No, I think that I would have to stand in front of him on one knee,
— admitted the actress, and the device has determined that it is true.
It is worth noting that Clark really familiar with the heir to the British throne. In February 2018, the actress was appointed as a leading charity event, which honored young people who were homeless, were able to return to normal life. Star fantasy Saga warned that it should not turn to the Duke of back and refer to it as “Your Royal Highness”.
It was hard for me, but I forced myself to do it. I don’t think he ever watched my show,
— says the actress.
However, she is mistaken in 2017 on BBC Radio 1 Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were big fans of “Game of thrones”, and added that this show is definitely worth a look.