The star of “Game of thrones” Emilia Clarke wants to play the new James bond
British actress Emilia Clarke, who became famous after her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the TV series “Game of thrones”, said that he wants to play the new James bond. According to the artist, it would be very cool and fun.
In 2016, Emilia Clarke was trying to get the role of bond girl, but on condition that her partner will be Leonardo DiCaprio, but she was not lucky. After 3 years, the priorities of the artist changed as well and now she is ready to replace Daniel Craig, who decided to leave after the release of the detective story “No time to die.” Official information on this subject yet. However, Emilia Clarke has already said that they are ready to play in a new part of the famous James bond.
Foreign journalists asked the famous British women, does she agree to take the place of the protagonist in the world famous franchise. The actress answered in the affirmative, adding that it was very good. According to Emilia Clarke, who plays bond actor can create the sassy character in the world, but in any case it would be cool.