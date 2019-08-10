The star of “Game of thrones” Gwendoline Christie explained why he nominated himself for the award “Emmy”
This year with “Game of thrones” there are quite unimaginable things: the final season of the popular series the fans took in arms, for writers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss lowered all the dogs, and the actors who performed key roles, have nominated themselves for the television award “Emmy”.
One of three of these independents turned out to be Gwendoline Christie, who embodied on-screen image of colorful Brienne of Tarth. She stated that to get nominated for “Best supporting actress” inspired by her longstanding love of fans to her character.
Like the rest, it was hard deciding, but I want to be responsible for their own destiny. Especially when you work hard on something amazing and even go beyond their capabilities
― said the actress. This act, according to her, a tribute to the strong and purposeful Brienne.
Recall that HBO was nominated for the prestigious award Lina Hidi, Peter Dinklage, Nikolai Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and kit Harrington. In addition to Christie’s, to fight for the victory decided Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) and Caris and van Houten (Melisandre). In order to see their names among the nominees, they had to pay $ 225. If it was not in vain, we learn on September 23, when will be held the ceremony of awarding the winners of the Emmy.