The star of “Game of thrones” has selected eight-month-old child (photo, video)

British actress of Jewish origin Josephine Gillan, who played the role of a prostitute Maree in the cult TV series “Game of thrones”, the shooting of which was completed recently, claims that the social service for Israel “stole” her eight-month-old child.
Gillan gave birth to her daughter Gloria in Israel, arriving there shortly before birth. When the girl was five months of social services ordered the mother to undergo treatment for postpartum depression. At this time Gloria was in the care of a friend, 31-year-old Josephine.
A few days ago in the night social workers accompanied by police came to the friend, took the child, despite the protests of the women, and gave it to another family. Video of the moment when her friends are taken away, Gloria, and Gillan has posted on the social network Twitter.
Most Josephine Gillan, as reported by the Daily Mail, was going through a tough childhood and adolescence: she endured rape, alcohol and drug addiction. She herself was also transferred to a foster family.
Gillan starred in porn films and prostitution. The role of a prostitute Maree ironically helped her to get out of this quagmire and given new life. Giving birth in Israel the woman went because he feared British social services.
Absolutely heartbreaking! My baby being kidnapped in the middle of the night by #israeli #socialservices And I have no idea where she is! #IsraeliCrimes #sowrong #iwantmybabyback distressing and disturbing to watch for those with a heart pic.twitter.com/k1rBaUwmgk
The fight against alcoholism after the completion of filming of “Game of thrones” had, as wrote earlier “FACTS” to also one of the main roles Keith Harrington.
