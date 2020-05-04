The star of “Game of thrones” has set an incredible world record in powerlifting (video)
Hafthor Björnsson
Multiple winner of competitions for the title of “Most powerful man on the planet”, Icelandic powerlifter and actor Hafthor Björnsson, best known for playing “the Mountain” Gregor Clegane in the TV series “Game of Thrones” set a world record in the deadlift equipped deadlift.
On the third attempt, the 31-year-old athlete lifted a weight of 501 pounds, which is 1 kg higher than the record that Eddie’s howl from the UK.
Note that because of the pandemic, COVID-19 the official status of the record is not ratified, because he put was not part of the formal competitions, and the private gym of the athlete.
We will remind, in 2015, Björnsson broke a thousand-year record in the competition “world Strongest Viking” in Norway, he carried a 650-pound 10-foot log for 5 steps forward. The previous record was set in the early tenth century Icelandic Viking ORM Thorolfsson nicknamed “ORM the Strong”, who carried the mast of the ship the same weight for three steps before it broke his back.