The star of “Game of thrones” Maisie Williams twisted new novel
Actress Maisie Williams spun a new novel, what even in the summer, hinted by post in Instagram. The star of “Game of thrones” meets rueben Selby, with whom she repeatedly noticed before.
According to the media, his communications Director for the 22-year-old Williams found since the beginning of this year. The pair rarely appears in the company of each other in public, but not so long ago, the media caught them together watching a tennis match held at Wimbledon. In addition, fueled the rumors and the screen itself is Arya stark, when, after the celebration of the wedding of Sophie Turner in Paris shared a photo with the Selby where they pose arm in arm in the same outfits.
Confirmation of the rumors, according to Wday, is the appearance of Miley Williams and her lover at fashion Week in new York. There the lovers are not trying to hide his tender feelings. The choice of the actress is appreciated by all her fans believing that she could find someone more worthy.