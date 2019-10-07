The star of “Game of thrones” showed the house in which he lives (photos, video)
49-year-old Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister in the cult TV series “Game of thrones”, has revealed its new home.
The actor just recently moved to California, but has already managed to settle in your house and place it in a Scandinavian style, the magazine writes Architectural Digest.
Coster-Waldau said that he bought this house because of the pool and large back yard.
Wife and daughter will soon move to the actor and will live with him in this house with three bedrooms and swimming pool.
Coster-Waldau admitted that nothing about the design of the houses, so I trusted the professionals and happy with the result.
“I would never have bought this Desk, but now fell in love with him” — he joked.
By the way, before his house in Russia showed Svetlana Loboda.
