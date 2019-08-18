The star of “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner originally congratulated her husband with a birthday
Husband the stars of “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner, musician Joe Jonas recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.
On his page on Instagram member of the band Jonas Brothers released a video which showed how wife originally decided to congratulate him with an anniversary during a concert in Washington.
The actress went on stage with a birthday cake and sang for my husband Happy Birthday. Joe was very surprised and delighted by this surprise — publicly kissed Sophie made a wish, blew out the candles on the cake and even took a bite.
“I couldn’t think of a better festive evening! Thank you very much! Best birthday doing what I love with my love”, signed movie Jonas.
Also congratulation on stage, Sophie has published in Instagram-Stories joint with the husband, where she confessed her love for him, and congratulated on his birthday.
“You’re my world” — wrote in the picture of 23-year-old actress.