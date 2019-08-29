The star of “Game of thrones” star along with Angelina Jolie
Legal wife of kit Harington — rose— Leslie- is concerned. As it became known, her husband will be working on a film set with Angelina Jolie, whose heart is now completely free. And, considering how many men react to Jolie, rose is afraid that her husband and Jolie have had a secret relationship…
That Keith joined the crew of the film “Eternal”, the shooting of which doling to begin soon, it became known the other day. For the whale, who became famous for his role as Jon snow in the cult TV series “Game of thrones”, it will be a first experience of initiation to the “marvel Universe”. In other words, it is the first time will play in a superhero movie.
We note that Jolie has not yet starred in any films made on comics. As admitted recently, the actress, such a prospect made her happy. “They called me and offered me the role. I, however, was a bit surprised because I had never thought about working in this genre. I actually planned to gradually move to the Director’s work, and the rest to spend time at home with the kids. However, I am very pleased. Perhaps it would be fun to jump and run everywhere clad in Golden armour…” — said Jolie, which will play in the movie the warrior Ten.
As for the 32-year-old Harrington, he got in the “Eternal” role of the Black knight. But him and Angelina in this movie are busy and other famous actors Salma Hayek and Richard Madden. Viewers will be able to see this film in the fall of 2020-th year.