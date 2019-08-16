The star of “Game of thrones” took 8-month-old daughter
The actress Josephine Gillan, known for his role Marie in the TV series “Game of thrones”, the Israeli authorities took 8-month-old baby.
The celebrity herself has announced on his Twitter page. Gillan has posted a video and asked for help in a social network.
As noted by the actress, she for a time gave his 8-month-old daughter to a friend so she could take the full course of treatment from depression. One night the police broke into the house of a friend and took the baby without the presence of the mother.
“Kidnapped my daughter and took her away to another family! I’m not allowed to see her or have contact with her! I don’t know where she is. I was not there at the time and didn’t know what they did! It’s absolutely outrageous. I didn’t do anything wrong, and my friend who was taking care of my daughter, too, noted the star.
As reported in the Israeli Ministry of social Affairs and services publication The Times of Israel, child Gillan was put into foster care. Soon there will be a meeting of the court.
It is worth noting that the actress Josephine Gillan is known for a not very good reputation: she has problems with alcohol or drug addiction. She even starred in porn movies and prostitution.