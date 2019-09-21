The star of “Game of thrones” was able to turn his disadvantage into a feature
They are famous and successful! To get a photo with their image lustres be in the queue but some of them heard in his address something barbed and merciless! But no matter what, it could make your disadvantage into a advantage. Who is this star daredevil? Read more…
Could change to the advantage of its low stature, the actor Peter Dinklage, who played in the cult series “Game of thrones” Tirio of Nlinister. His height is only 135 cm low height of the actor is hereditary, which is passed on him due to a genetic disease. Because of this feature Peter in full felt on itself that such human cruelty, because at school he was bullied by classmates. But years later everything changed.
“I was angry at all so cut off from him. But the older I became, I realized that I have applies to everything with humor. I realized that my illness is not my problem, and the problem of others.
Since then, the man came to an understanding that he deserves to take from life whatever he wants. Especially to take up the offer to play any of the dwarves or elves. In the end, Peter got ourselves a serious role in the film “the stationmaster” and all the scoffers demonstrated that he’s a wonderful dramatic actor, and the filmmakers saw that its growth is a kind of trick.
His record includes more than 40 roles, but most important was the role in the cult film “Game of thrones”, which enabled the actor to earn about $ 16 million and status as the most popular actor nowadays . The truth they say, little people big roads.