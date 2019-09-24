The star of “Game of thrones” was published in the image of a medieval Princess
Actress Gwendoline Christie, who played in the TV series “Game of thrones” the woman-a knight Brienne of Tarth, for ceremonies chooses a very unusual and bright outfits. The star can afford it: with an increase in 191 cm Christie boasts a beautiful figure and striking looks.
At the ceremony the “Emmy-2019,” she shone again. At Christie’s was a gorgeous dress by Gucci, which resembled the outfit of a medieval Princess than formal dress for the red carpet. People unfamiliar with the latest collections of famous Fashion houses, could even have an impression that this dress she borrowed from a series of props. But no. We know that it is Gucci.
Outfit the already slender actress added open sandals on very high heels and massive luxurious earrings, which are also very reminiscent of the element of historical costume. But miraculously Christy all looked very impressive and organically.