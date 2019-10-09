The star of “Game of thrones” will be the host of a popular show
Norwegian actor Christopher Chivu, known for the TV series “Game of thrones,” will lead a TV show about survival “a Real Viking”.
It is noted that the co-host of the project will be the wife of actor the gray Molver.
As it became known, participants of the show will have to build shelter, to hunt and fish, go on an expedition, and train for battles.
In addition, they provided individual and collective tasks.
It is reported that to develop and hone the skills of the Vikings cast members will be for five weeks. They will live and perform tasks in the harsh environment of the Norwegian fjords.