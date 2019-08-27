The star of “Game of Thrones” will star in the superhero movie “Marvel”
Known for the role of Jon snow actor kit Harington has joined the superhero part of the cinematic Marvel universe.
It became known that Harrington was one of the actors who will play in the new film “Eternal”, which tells the viewer about an immortal race of super humans that call themselves Eternal. The movie will be released in the next phase of the cinematic Marvel universe.
Officially the head of Marvel’s Kevin Feige said this during the festival, D23. Also this information was confirmed on 24 August on their page in Twitter.
We know the role to be put on the screen a 32-year-old Keith Harrington. So, the British will play the superhero Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight. Note that in the film, the creators have assembled the cream of Hollywood’s acting elite. Already reported on the participation of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden, who also starred in “Game of thrones”.
The motion picture “the Eternal” based on the eponymous comic book series by Jack Kirby. In the comic “Marvel” these superheroes first appeared in 1976. The film will be the 25th account of the filming of kynoselen. Will be directed by Chloe Zhao, and writers Matthew and Ryan Filipo.
Shooting “Eternal” began in July of this year. It is planned that the film will be released in November 2020.