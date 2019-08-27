The star of “Gone with the wind” Olivia de Havilland turned 103 years
Famous American actress Olivia de Havilland, who played in the cult drama “gone with the wind” lawful spouse of the beloved Scarlett O’hara, Ashley Wilkes, in the summer of 2019 celebrated 103 years. Currently, one of the most iconic Actresses of Hollywood living in France.
Romantic movie gone with the wind was released in 1939. In the Soviet Union, the picture was shown only after 30 years. The drama tells the story of a love affair with Rhett Butler, which occurred in the life of Scarlett O’hara. The film is directed by Victor Fleming and producer David O. Selznick, filmed on the eponymous work by Margaret Mitchell, won 8 Academy awards and for two decades was a leader in the rental. One of the roles in the film played by actress Olivia de Havilland.
It’s the only shot in the film, lived up to 2019. For the role of Melanie Wilkes it was nominated for “Oscar”. However, the coveted statuette she never received, but has become a real darling of the audience. The film “gone with the wind” captivated a generation of viewers.
Olivia de Havilland was devoted to the cinema more than 50 years. Film career she completed the filming of the movie “the Woman he loved.” The talent of this great actress at the were praised by the Queen of great Britain. The artist awarded the title of “Knight commander”. It and today, despite its age, remains incredibly beautiful and spectacular woman. The secret of longevity Olivia de Havilland lies in genetic inheritance. Her sister lived to 96 years.