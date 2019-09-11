The star of “Harry Potter” Daniel Radcliffe against the filming of the remakes
In the last few days on the network began to spread rumors that Studio Warner Bros. supposedly hopes to shoot a sequel to “Harry Potter”, but still return the “old guard” in the person of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert of Grinta. False rumors were triggered by a mysterious message from JK Rowling on Twitter and even though literally the day it became clear that her tweet is dedicated exclusively to actions involving the cast of the play “the Cursed child”, the fans couldn’t calm down. However, count on the fact that “Harry Potter” will really continue with the stars of the original series, while not exactly worth it.
In a recent interview with himself, Daniel Radcliffe said that is not interested in shooting any remake, reboot or continuation of the “old” franchises. In interviewon commented on the popular Hollywood trend in recent years is the revival of old franchises and remakes, from the recently announced remake of the Disney Comedy “home Alone” to attempts to “reboot” the cult TV series of the past. Radcliffe to this trend applies cool:
I don’t think I would like to see remakes of most of those films that I love. And definitely would not want to be in one of these remakes
– said the actor.
You should give credit to Daniel – he remains consistent and adheres to its decision not to participate in more big-budget franchise after 2011, the screens out the last part of “Harry Potter”. However, fans tirelessly “matchmaker” Radcliffe kynoselen in Marvel, for example, recently the actor began to read the role of Wolverine after his careless jokes in another interview.
Of course, despite the reluctance to join the long-running franchise, without the work Radcliffe does not sit. Recently it became known that he would return in an extended season 2 for the series “the miracle worker”, and on 9 September the world premiere of the movie “Guns Akimbo”, the filming of which a few months ago Daniel Radcliffe a lot, laugh a paparazzi photographer managed to turn into a walking meme.