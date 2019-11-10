The star of “Harry Potter” Matthew Lewis zatrollit Tom Felton in the social network
The star of films about Harry Potter, a 32-year-old Tom Felton and 30-year-old Matthew Lewis, different views on age and the thought of it. The performer of the role of Draco Malfoy complained to his followers on Instagram that time does not spare him, and in response received a snide comment from his colleagues, who played another young wizard — of Neville Longbottom.
Tom was photographed next to his baby picture, which was captured in the image of Draco.
Growing up — it is nasty— with sad irony remarked Felton.
Matthew Lewis wanted to comment on the words of man.
Speak for yourself, guy— he wrote That.
Fans of Harry Potter watching grown-up actors who played in films on the books by JK Rowling. Some people admire what a handsome man rose once clumsy Neville Longbottom, and the other with sadness I notice that the performer of the role of Draco Malfoy is not the same.