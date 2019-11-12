The star of “Harry Potter” re-tried on the form of Draco Malfoy
The actor is amused by its subscribers a new publication.
Despite the acting talent and involvement in many projects, Tom Felton remembered by many of his fans only as Draco Malfoy from the “Harry Potter”. He has recently published in his Instagram a funny picture, for which examples of forms of Slytherin house, where he studied his character. Tom put on his black and green robe on a yellow shirt with polka dots, because it looks absolutely not like the movie. In the photo Tom poses next to her portrait, which he captured as a boy in the role of Draco.
Growing up sucks
— signed the 32-year-old Felton.
The publication of Tom delighted his audience of five million in Instagram — post in the form of a Slytherin for a few days gained more than 1.2 million likes. In the comments many noted that Felton’s good looks, and convinced him not to be afraid of age. However, his colleague in the film is Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, said That:
Speak for yourself!
It is worth noting that Lewis appeared in “Harry Potter” they want chubby klutz, but with age has changed a lot — grown up, lost weight and pumped muscles. His comment is liked subscribers Felton, and received over 24 thousand likes approval.