The star of “Harry Potter” stated that he had struggled with alcoholism during the filming of the movie
30-year-old Daniel Radcliffe, who played legendary wizard Harry Potter, has admitted that during the filming of the movie began drinking alcohol and suffered from addiction.
A 10-year old Daniel Radcliffe was cast for the role in the film adaptation of the first part of the fantastic Saga of JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone”. After the premiere, the boy woke up famous. Since then, he has remained forever in the hearts of fans as the “boy who lived”. Such a glory simultaneously raised Daniel to the heights and made afraid, will he not become hostage to one role.
Now Radcliffe is already 30 years old, and on account of his many interesting projects and performances in the theater. Daniel recently gave an interview about his personal life and acting career, in which he spoke about the difficulties and alcoholism.
Judging by Daniel only for the role of Harry Potter, it may give the impression that this is the calmest and kindest person in the world that doesn’t have personal hardship, because all the time he is fighting evil on the outside. But, unfortunately or fortunately, life is not like a fairy tale. Each main enemy is himself. So, Radcliffe rasskazal that his youth and the period of the filming of “Harry Potter” was filled with scandals. Still acting in film, he started drinking:
“In my youth I had a failure at some point I could not stand the notorious expenses of the glory of this ongoing monitoring. And at the site of another movie about Harry Potter, and beyond. Couldn longer be tolerated. And began to drink. The more you drink, the easier it is to forget. Rather, remember that, like an insect of some kind under a magnifying glass. Yes, I am ready frankly to admit: drinking with terrible force. But I swear, never let a film crew of “Harry Potter …”.
The actor recalls that he helped parents who supported him, and helped him to quit drinking:
“And no, I don’t miss those days. Since then I became much happier, ” says Daniel.
Despite the difficulties, the period of the filming of “Harry Potter’s” Daniel Radcliffe recalls fondly:
“As if I wasn’t happy now, acting in entirely different movies, I feel sincere pride when people come to me with the words: “You’re a huge part of my childhood.”
Also, the actor said that even now and less time communicating with the on-screen friends and colleagues Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, but they always feel the support of each other:
“We have Emma and Rupert there is such a bond that will never disappear. And it is very nice. We will always be happy to meet and enjoy spending time together. But I’d be lying to you saying that we often communicate. We are very different since everything is live and busy, and do not match any time nor in space.”
