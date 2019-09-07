The star of “Harry Potter” was on the verge of alcoholism
“At some point I could not stand the notorious cost of fame, this constant observation. And began to drink. The more you drink, the easier it is to forget that, like an insect of some kind under a magnifying glass. Yes, I am ready frankly to admit: drinking with terrible force. But I swear, never let a film crew of “Harry Potter…” — says Daniel Radcliffe.
Daniel Radcliffe is a living legend at 30 years old. Of course, thanks to eight films about the young wizard Harry Potter novels by JK Rowling. This 8-part franchise earned 7.7 billion dollars in world hire. Daniel was 10 years old when he made his first appearance in the role of Harry Potter, and since then for many years literally growing up on the eyes of the public.
But thank somehow miraculously not turned the head of this very polite and very open and friendly to the British. And years later he gets up, wondered whether something journalist, and does not need to be a psychologist to believe Daniel is behaving sincerely, exactly as it was raised. And exactly how behaved during the filming of “Harry Potter…”, just a child. Already hitting our correspondent nobility, courteous manners and lack even a hint of ambition or the famous skill of the British never to give out their emotions…
— You know, Daniel, your reputation is downright runs in front of you… You really are one of the most peaceful and surprisingly sincere people among celebrities, world class…
— Really? Well, it’s nice to hear that. Although I honestly don’t even know what to do with such compliments… But it is very nice that you think so… Just a believe — me, becoming famous as a child, was bound under the influence of this early years of fame to turn into a rabid maniac. (Laughs.) Well, at least, become a monster in human form. So what I just normal like out of the ordinary.