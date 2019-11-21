The star of “Harry Potter” were told about the spark in the relationship of Emma Watson and Tom Felton
Rupert Grint told the press about the relationship of Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Between the actors of the popular franchise “Harry Potter” even during the shooting broke out “spark”.
Rupert Grint became famous due to the role of Ron Weasley in the legendary history of wizards. The actor told the press about the relationship of his colleagues on the set. It turns out that between Emma Watson (Hermione) and Tom Felton (Malfoy) was spagnola spark during the creation of the legendary film franchise. But then the actors were still young, and it is perceived quite differently. Today Emma Watson tells reporters that he doesn’t want to have meaningless relationships, so she lives alone. However, the actress spends a lot of time with his friend Tom Felton, giving rise to gossip in the Network.
Colleagues often publish in their Instagram accounts, sharing photos, and the “Malfoy” recently told reporters that he fully supported the opinion of “Hermione” on a relationship. Perhaps young actors simply hiding their relationship from the public because still not sure of the sincerity of the feelings. Unfortunately, now this go is only a rumor. What happens between Emma Watson and Tom Felton actually, nobody knows.