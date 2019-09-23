The star of “Interns” has fueled rumors about divorce
Famous Russian actress, star of TV series “Interns” Kristina Asmus, published early candid photo in lingerie, fueled rumors of a divorce with Garik Kharlamov. Not for the first month discussing star break. Say, in the family, a crisis supposedly Garik and Christina get a divorce. The actress even attributed the novel with Egor Creed. In early September she together with a daughter in Turkey and called for his concert.
Neither Asmus nor Kharlamov rumors do not comment. The last photo of Christine in Instagram, no wedding ring. Without it, the actress appears at social events. Recently she showed up at the festival “Eurasian bridge” in Yalta. In front of photographers Christina posed without a ring on her ring finger.
Fans of the pair noticed that Garik is not a symbol of marriage. They say the cause of the rupture of star pair became jealous. Recently released a new film, “the Text”, in which Asmus was shot in a candid sex scene completely Nude.
Recall that Asmus and Kharlamov for a long time concealed his affair. At that time the comedian has officially been married. They have registered the relationship in 2013, two days after his divorce from ex-wife.
By the way, at the festival in Yalta lit Olga Kabo, Alexander Petrov, Marat Basharov, Zhanna Epple and many others.
