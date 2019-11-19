The star of “Inveterate mechanic” rebel Wilson looks slimmer than ever
Provocative Wilson 15 Nov appeared in Instagram to share an appealing photo where she looked amazing in a black leather dress and the appropriate cap. Her incredible weight loss was not visible to the naked eye!
Rebel Wilson, 39 years old, the last published in Instagram picture looks incredibly postroynevshaya! Comedienne 15 Nov shared a recent picture of yourself on the page in Instagram and her stylish outfit looked on her unbelievable. In the photo of a rebel posing confidently in a black leather dress and open neckline. On the shoulders she put on her bright yellow cardigan, and completed her outfit gave a very stylish black leather hat in the police style. Her blond curls looked as always beautiful, and makeup a La natyurel slightly hid black sunglasses “Yesterday at work was not so hot because it was 33 degrees!”, — she signed the article. Also under your post, the actress noted the stores where so skillfully was chosen to match her outfit. However, it is worth noting that her charisma is so great that her appearance for her fans is absolutely not important. They love her regardless of the numbers on the scale.
The rebel, did not go unnoticed to her followers, they naturally threw its hundreds of positive reviews. In every way praising her new form. “You look great,” wrote one of the fans, and another called her a “hot girl”. “Oh my God, you look incredible,” wrote a third fan. Such comments were many, and those who did not write the compliment threw emoticons of hearts and fire, thus showing his youthful enthusiasm her way.
Latest stunning pictures of the actress from the movie “inveterate cheater” appeared after she has already hit fans with photos and video about the obvious weight loss in the past. In her video, of 4 November, which included a promotional video for her upcoming series of competitions on the theme of Pets Pooch Perfect, it was shown that she was dressed in a tight black dress, smiling and walking in slow motion, and her followers were really impressed with her slender figure.
We like to see how this wonderful Actresses looks and feels happy! We look forward to her beautiful photos of her in the future.