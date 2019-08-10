The star of “Jessica Jones” Kristen Ritter first became a mother
TMZ reported fans of Kristen Ritter good news ― a 37-year-old actress first became a mother. Portal also found out the name of her firstborn, why the fans are already suggesting that the star of “Jessica Jones” a child named after the hero of Marvel.
Thanks to the birth certificate fell into the hands of journalists, the publication was able to learn that Kristen Ritter and her beloved Adam Granduciel born boy, whose parents named Bruce. The full name of the firstborn of the actress sounds like Bruce Julian knight of Granduciel. Fans in the ranks of journalists have already assumed that the on-screen Jessica Jones, power and heavy character similar to the Hulk, he could name his son in honor of his alter-ego Bruce Banner. Among other options were also Batman and the leader of the group E Street Band Bruce Springsteen.
About pregnancy Kristen announced at the ceremony of awarding the prize “Oscar”. The actress took to the red carpet on the arm of her lover. Although later, the star posted pictures on Instagram account about the birth of a baby it is not yet announced. Maybe while Ritter wants to refrain from communicating with the media and devote time to the newborn.
We will remind, in June, the premiere of the third and final season of “Jessica Jones.” A few months ago, the streaming service Netflix confirmed that it has abandoned further development of the projects for Marvel, as this year the Disney Studio will launch its own streaming service. Ritter will continue to cooperate with Disney, is still unknown.