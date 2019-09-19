The star of “Kvartal 95” appeared in a spicy way
The star of the Studio “Quarter 95” and the project “Women’s quarter” Faith Cecelia often pleases fans of racy photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
So, on his page in social network Instagram Vera Cecelia has published new pictures from the photo shoot. Celebrity posing in skimpy black top, off shoulders and belly, pants with a high rise and a jacket. The image of a star of the Quarter complemented by sandals with high heels and narrow sunglasses.
In the post Faith Cecelia pointed out that the show “Dances with stars z” gave her the great honor and was asked to play the song Olya Polyakova’s “Number one”.
“I still don’t know what will come of this;)))”,- she wrote.
Fans were delighted from the glamour stars of the Quarter and from its participation in a popular Ukrainian show.
“The way wow😍😯, opened another side, very stylish👌”, “OOO yeah babe 😎😈, Doll 😂”, “Holy shit!!!!!🔥”, “Wow 😍 duzhe Kruty bow ✨”, “How do you look cool 🔥”, “Faith, I confess, I watch dance only for the sake of your covers.”, “Klasnice👍”, “You’re here for Madonna like!!!”, “Oh, Yes! I think it will be steeper than the original!!”, — written by followers of a Faith Cecelia.