The star of “Kvartal 95” boasted a slim figure

July 6, 2019

Artist Studio “Kvartal 95” well — known “Women’s quarter” Ekaterina Nikitina struck fans candid photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.

Звезда «Квартал 95» похвасталась стройной фигурой

Ekaterina Nikitina posted in one of the photos, where you see its silhouette – fit, it should be noted. The photo turned out a mysterious and outspoken at the same time. The girl in the photo flaunts in a swimsuit, however it is not very visible in photos but is noticeable thin waist, bare thighs and buttocks of the actress:

“We need to live always in love, preferably something not available to you”, signed artist photo.

Girl posing on the beach – candid shot “threw” her fans delight: “Amennnnn nice”, “This is Turkey?”. “Pretty woman”

