The star of “Kvartal 95” boasted a slim figure
July 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Artist Studio “Kvartal 95” well — known “Women’s quarter” Ekaterina Nikitina struck fans candid photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
Ekaterina Nikitina posted in one of the photos, where you see its silhouette – fit, it should be noted. The photo turned out a mysterious and outspoken at the same time. The girl in the photo flaunts in a swimsuit, however it is not very visible in photos but is noticeable thin waist, bare thighs and buttocks of the actress:
“We need to live always in love, preferably something not available to you”, signed artist photo.
Girl posing on the beach – candid shot “threw” her fans delight: “Amennnnn nice”, “This is Turkey?”. “Pretty woman”