The star of “Kvartal 95” charmed photo with her grown-up twins
Younger children actress was three years old
Actress “Quarter 95” Elena Kravetz not so often pleases fans of personal pictures on the network. Only in April of this year, she first showed the public faces of their youngest children, twins Vanya and Katya, who were born in 2016. Since star mom sometimes indulges fans with new pictures of kids.
July 19, Elena celebrates an important event — her kids was three years old. In honor of this, the actress shared an incredibly sweet morning photo with the twins — she’s in bed in an embrace with Kate and Joe, and all of them smiling happily.
“Happy birthday, my Cravat!)))” — gently signed publication Kravets.
Touched the followers join in the congratulations and wish the babies good health and happiness and touched by the sweet frame mothers with children.
