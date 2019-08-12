The star of “Kvartal 95” dance Frank dance on the pole

| August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The star of the Studio “Quarter 95” and the project “Women’s quarter” Ekaterina Nikitina has pleased fans with a blatant pole dance

Звезда «Квартал 95» станцевала откровенный танец на пилоне

On his page in social network Instagram Katya Nikitina has published a new video of her in a revealing outfit shows exercises on the pole.

Star of the Quarter, dressed in a black top and short shorts, emphasizing slender sexy figure. Feet girls black boots on a huge platform.

“…all your life you have to spin…” — signed Nikitin published the video, which is spinning on the pole.

Fans went into raptures and loudly expressed it in the comments: “🔥 gooone”, “🌷 You beautiful👏”, “how, how, How?😱”, “Class, beauty😍💣”, “Strongwomen🔥”, “Yes, as you rotate, witches?))”, “High 😍 what you umnichka 😊”, “nastus of you as always fire!!!”, “😍Gorgeous, seemed to soar👌”, “Exotic dancing pole is just class!) 🔥”, “Can you imagine how much effort is applied! Umnichka!♥ this Motivator♥ it’s amazing” — written by commentators under the photo.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.