The star of “Kvartal 95” dance Frank dance on the pole
The star of the Studio “Quarter 95” and the project “Women’s quarter” Ekaterina Nikitina has pleased fans with a blatant pole dance
On his page in social network Instagram Katya Nikitina has published a new video of her in a revealing outfit shows exercises on the pole.
Star of the Quarter, dressed in a black top and short shorts, emphasizing slender sexy figure. Feet girls black boots on a huge platform.
“…all your life you have to spin…” — signed Nikitin published the video, which is spinning on the pole.
Fans went into raptures and loudly expressed it in the comments: “🔥 gooone”, “🌷 You beautiful👏”, “how, how, How?😱”, “Class, beauty😍💣”, “Strongwomen🔥”, “Yes, as you rotate, witches?))”, “High 😍 what you umnichka 😊”, “nastus of you as always fire!!!”, “😍Gorgeous, seemed to soar👌”, “Exotic dancing pole is just class!) 🔥”, “Can you imagine how much effort is applied! Umnichka!♥ this Motivator♥ it’s amazing” — written by commentators under the photo.