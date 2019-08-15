The star of “Kvartal 95” demonstrated perfect stretch mini shorts
August 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Well-known member of the “Women’s quarter” Ekaterina Nikitina posted a photo where she shows her stretching. She always emphasizes her figure in a bold, often, street pictures. This time was no exception — almost a photo from training, where the artist poses his feet on a building wall and showing the vertical splits — especially liked her fans.
Often the publication of the actress is very candid – she is not shy to show themselves half-naked:
“I found an interesting article, I think you will be useful,” the post signed by the artist. Followed by prolonged fasting on physical culture. Fans were thrilled:
“Tough stretch, I wanna have a”
“Someone very lucky”
“Katia, you are so hot, powerful, kind, and sexy”
“It’s so hot”
