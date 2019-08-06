The star of “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravets put before a difficult choice
Became known to new members “Tanzu s with a stars” (“1+1”). In the updated third season on the floor will be Olympic medalist in rhythmic gymnastics, a young mother Anna Rizatdinova and popular rapper Seryoga, which is also known as the polygraph Шарікоff. .
This season participants chooses “magic discus thrower”, which caught Sergei and Anna Napping on one of them. Without thinking twice, they accepted the invitation and will meet with the viewers in the first broadcast “s Dances with stars” which will be held August 25.
My life is very similar to the show, — said Sergey. — I’m used to the whole entourage. As in real life, I will be surrounded by beautiful women and successful colleagues.
Anna Rizatdinova admitted that he always wanted to dance in this project and watched the show since its premiere.
Now I must say that I was wrong when I thought that ballroom dancing is easy, said Anna. — It really is hard work. But I’m an athlete, and work does not scare me. I was lucky that I was engaged in gymnastics. This is a special sport that is similar to ballet and dance. I really helps that I have good stretch and flexibility. There are negative aspects that I have experience in sport, but I don’t want to reveal them. Now, thanks to the project I had an amazing opportunity to live one more Olympic games, not only on the gymnastics Mat and on the dance floor.
The newly minted members of the project gave the baton to the dance actress of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravets, singer and presenter of “Life vdoma people” TAYANNA and artist coach “Voice. Diti” Zzia.
The participants also decided to challenge the actor, presenter “JUL”, holder of the title Mr. Ukraine and the Mister Sea World Bogdan Osipchuk. Soon it will be known who will take over.
The season promises to be very bright and saturated, — admitted “FACTS” the creative producer of the show Vladimir Zavodyuk. — We have updated the composition of the judges and absolutely amazing members. I admit that we had to work hard to assemble such a stellar team.
Recall, the invitation to become participants of the project have already adopted: the presenter of the channel “1+1” and showman Volodymyr Ostapchuk, actress “Diesel show” Victoria Bulitko, actor Michael Kucuk. The traders also joined in the people’s darling Nadezhda Matveeva, and actors, stars of the TV series “Nice guy”, “nedly before SLA digging” and “Fortress” — Alex Yarovenko and Ksenia Mishina, the star of “snidanok z 1+1” is the beginning of Barbir. Recently it became known about participation in the project, the flamboyant singer MARUV and temperamental leading “Okugenda nolp” Daniel of Salem.
