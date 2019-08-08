The star of “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz accepted the offer “1+1”
Became known to all the participants of the project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”). Last consent to go to the floor gave the actress and star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravets, singer and host of “Life vdoma people” TAYANNA and striking performer, coach “Voice. Diti” Jiji.
Relay #танціззіркамиchallenge they threw famous rapper Seryoga and Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics, a young mother Anna Rizatdinova.
— When I passed the baton to #танціззіркамиchallenge, I didn’t hesitate for a second,said TAYANNA. — I watched all the seasons, and the last two years dreamed that one day she will come to the floor. As you can see, dreams come true. Despite the fact that I never dance, but ballroom dancing to me at all, “space”, I’m super excited.
The star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz admitted that the project will be a new experience, pleasure and courage.
– A rich dance experience I have, — said Elena. — In early childhood, at the age of six, I was dancing in folk ensemble “Souvenir” in Krivoy Rog and then after the birth of the eldest daughter did a bit at the Kyiv school of ballet Studio “Todes”, just for myself.
Jiji said that since the first season wanted to be a part of the show, but to take this step he was difficult because he had no dance experience.
On the floor for 25 August will be released on 14 stars. Recall that the participants in the show are leading the channel “1+1” and showman Volodymyr Ostapchuk, actress “Diesel show” Victoria Bulitko, actor Michael Kukuk, well known to viewers of the Comedy “Swingers”, the people’s favorite, Nadezhda Matveeva and actors, stars of the TV series “Nice guy”, “nedly before SLA digging” and “Fortress” — Alex Yarovenko and Ksenia Mishina, the star of “snidanok z 1+1” Lyudmila Barbir, outrageous singer MARUV and temperamental leading “Okugenda nolp” Daniel Salem, the famous rapper Seryoga and medalist of the Olympic games for hudojestvennaya Anna Rizatdinova.
– Who will be a pair of our famous heroes as long as we keep a secret, — said “FACTS” creative producer Vladimir Zavodyuk. — But I assure you very soon will know their names, among whom are well-loved dancers. Our entire team is looking forward to the start of the live broadcasts.
We will remind, the winner of the second season of the project “Dances with stars z” was a pair of Igor Lastochkin and Ilona hammer.
