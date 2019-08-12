The star of “Kvartal 95” flashed her Breasts in a dress with open neckline
Actress of the Studio “Kvartal 95”, the singer and the participant of the project “Women’s Quarter” Marta Adamchuk flashed a bust.
The star has published on his page in Instagram the photo where posing in an extravagant dress with a deep neckline, viewed through the transparent film.
The photo really tanned Adamchuk literally merged with the colors of the tree against which he stood. The image was complemented by a neat pendant, but the attention of fans was focused to a fitted dress, bright color with an asymmetrical pattern.
Mar was not signed by the only put the confused smiley. Fans also decided not to lose in vain words and responded with enthusiastic emotion, saying it was “unsurpassed”.
