The star of “Kvartal 95” Marta Adamchuk shared racy photos
July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Artist Marta Adamchuk on the page in social network Instagram posted a new photo. On black background the girl posing with wet messy hair in a white shirt, launched from the shoulder.
The photo is partially visible black bra actress. Mar playfully smiles and hugs the face with his hands.
“We are in the one experimental day and cried and laughed — I appreciate the approach …)” — thanked the photographer Mar.
Fans of the hit the spot. In a matter of hours in network publishing has collected nearly half a thousand likes and compliments from subscribers.
“You are our joy!”, “Neimovirna”, “Duzhe Garni,Mira I nine”, “Pretty woman” — written followers.
