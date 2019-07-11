The star of “Lord of the rings” will soon become a father
Popular American actor Elijah wood, best known for playing Frodo in the Saga “the Lord of the rings”, will soon be a dad, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Edition People published the 38-year-old star and his pregnant girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsted, which recently caught in Los Angeles. And, judging by the photos the first time they will become parents very soon.
For their walk Mette-Marie chose orange bodycon dress, which emphasized her big pregnant belly. Also, users in the pictures noticed a diamond ring on the ring finger of the girl that suggests that the couple got engaged.
Lovers rarely appear together in public. The last time the couple in February this year visited the show of Rodarte.
Note, the actor met his fiancee on the set of the film “In this world I no longer feel at home” in 2017, where wood has played a major role, and Mette was one of the producers.