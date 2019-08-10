The star of “Machete” Danny Trejo saved a baby in a car accident
Danny Trejo ― tough guy not only in movies but in real life. Recently, the actor proved himself as a true hero and pulled the child from the overturned car.
On Wednesday in a suburb of Los Angeles in the eyes of the stars of “Machete” I had an accident two cars collided and one of them rolled onto the roof. In the car in a child seat sat a kid who are not able to get out. Without thinking, Danny Trejo crawled into the car and tried to undo the seat belt but nothing came of it. To the rescue came to him another witness of the accident, coming through from the opposite side and managed to free the baby.
Of course, the boy was very frightened, and while his grandmother was examined by the doctors, the 75-year-old actor has offered to share with him his superpowers.
I tried to distract him as she could
said Trejo.
Only the accident injured three people, all of them with moderate injuries sent to the hospital. Causes of accident are investigated, but according to the actor, some of the participants of the accident has left on forbidding signal of the traffic light.
I swear to God, only car seat saved that baby
― said the actor and advised drivers to be extremely attentive on the road.